BOOM! POW! KISS-KISS! GET READY FOR SUMMER BLOCKBUSTERS!

I was just looking over this list of movie releases coming to theaters now through Labor Day, WOW! It’s gonna be a blockbuster summer at your local movie theater. The one’s I’m super excited about include “STILL”-the Michael J. Fox documentary, “The Little Mermaid” live-action remake, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”, “The Flash”, “Elemental”-the new Pixar flick, “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” and the Disney re-imagining of “Haunted Mansion”. I really disliked the Eddie Murphy version for SO many reasons. Look at the list and start planning your Summer escapes to the movies! Which one’s are you gonna see? Don’t forget the popcorn 😉

–Mark Davis

apnews.com/article/2023-summer-movie-releases-calendar-2260ca2ee5d99aaa4d8f1859d789b7b6?fbclid=IwAR0pOrwkT_KcfYv1SpyQVKJoGccOgAVjCa9p_gp9ML8HBe8CDFceg345ckA