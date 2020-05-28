Blood Needed – Vitalant

In response to the global pandemic, Vitalant aims to raise awareness of the immediate need for plasma and the significant need for blood donations in California by highlighting these key factors:
- Convalescent plasma therapy is the only currently-available investigational antibody-based treatment for COVID-19
- As shelter-in-place requirements are relaxed across the country, the weekly demand for blood components has increased by 25% compared to early April
- The need for blood is significantly increasing now that elective surgeries are being rescheduled
- Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for blood has continued for childbirth, cancer treatments, essential medical procedures, and everyday emergencies
- Resurgent use of blood requires an immediate increase in donations to maintain the U.S. blood supply
- Every blood donation can save up to three lives
For more information on donating convalescent plasma view the PSA or visit us athttps://www.vitalant.org/covidfree.
