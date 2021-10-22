Blackhawk Museum Presents National Geographic Live Speaker Series

Blackhawk Museum presents another fascinating National Geographic Live speaker event.
Don’t miss Ami Vitale, photographer and filmmaker presenting “Wild Hope” on Wednesday November 3rd.
Photographer and filmmaker Ami Vitale shares her personal odyssey, from documenting the heartbreaking realities of war to witnessing the inspiring power of an individual to make a difference. Her award-winning work illuminates the unsung heroes and communities working to protect our wildlife and find harmony in our natural world.
Get more information here.