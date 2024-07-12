Big News from Mark Davis

Hello my friends,

Tuesday of this week was my last day on the air and working for KKIQ. I

am moving on to the next phase of my life.

It has been an honor and privilege to entertain you, make you smile, be a

small part of your day and, over the years, meet so many of you and be a

part of your extended families. I will cherish those memories for the rest of

my life.

I have spent almost 40 years doing exactly what I love, being a radio

personality, being a Production Director, hosting live events and live

broadcasts, working with so many wonderful KKIQ advertisers, and sharing

my life with you. Spending afternoons with you, playing great music and

having a few laughs has meant so much to me. YOU are my extended

family and I will be forever grateful to have been a part of yours.

A special thank you to Jim Hampton for having faith and trust in me for the

entire time we worked together. And thank you to Mel McKay for your

continued support and friendship.

I leave you and wish you many blessings with a full and happy heart. To

quote a song that says it all, “Thank You for Being a Friend”…God Bless.

The adventure is just beginning…Live long and prosper!

Your friend, Mark Davis