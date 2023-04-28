Big Climb At Oracle Park

Join The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) in the fight to cure blood cancers by participating in Big Climb. Challenge yourself to climb to the steps of Oracle Park and raise critical funds in support of blood cancer research and patient support.

Registration is $50. Your registration fee guarantees you a bib to track your time and a medal to celebrate conquering your climb! Beyond the registration fee, participants are encouraged to fundraise for LLS’s mission as they climb, conquer, cure.

Register at the event at Oracle Park, home of the San Francisco Giants. Arrive as early as 8:00am