Better World Rescue Summer Kick Off
Saturday, June 4th from 11:00am – 3:00pm
– Tracy’s Nursery & Gardens (29181 S Lehman Rd, Tracy)
– Featuring live music, goat petting, doggy kissing booth, fairy garden crafting, gift raffles, bake sale, BBQ, cake, games, and more
On Saturday, June 4th from 11:00am-3:00pm, Better World Rescue is proud to host a Summer Kick-Off Party at Tracy’s Nursery & Gardens on Lehman Rd in Tracy. There will be fun activities for the whole family including live music, good food, goat petting, doggy kissing, gift raffles, games, fairy gardens and so much more! All proceeds benefit Better World Rescue, a local non-profit focused on keeping animals in their loving homes and out of shelters through spay/neuter assistance, behavioral training resources, and medical bill assistance.
May 21st, 2022
