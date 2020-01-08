Beauty and the Beast: California Wildflowers and Climate Change at the Museum of the San Ramon Valley
The Museum of the San Ramon Valley opens 2020 with Beauty and the Beast an exhibit on the impact of climate change on California’s wildflowers. This beautiful and informative exhibit will be on display from January 12 to March 29.
The exhibit displays exquisite photographs of California’s wildflowers bringing awareness of the beauty of the Golden State as well as the dangers facing our natural habitats from climate change. All geographic regions of California are highlighted in this stunning show. From the high alpine “rock gardens” above 11,000 feet in the Sierra Nevada Mountains to Death Valley National Park’s below-sea-level environment the majesty of the golden state will be on display.
Learn about the power of fire and renewal, a behind-the-scenes look at capturing these stunning images, and an overview of California’s geographic regions. These diverse and delicately balanced ecosystems support spectacular explosions of nature’s color. Most importantly, these beautiful images address how climate change and other human activities affect California’s wildflowers.
Beyond the beauty and information enjoy the hands-on experience of seeing stunning pressed wildflowers projected from a microscope onto a screen. You can choose which wildflowers to project! Learn about the role of the citizen scientist in understanding and documenting climate change.
In addition to the exhibit, we will have a program by a climate specialist from East Bay Regional Parks on the changes they have seen and what you should watch for. This program will take place on January 23 from 7:00 pm-8:30 pm at Veterans Hall in Danville. It is free to attend.
The Museum of the San Ramon Valley is located at 205 Railroad Ave Danville CA 94526. Our hours are Tuesday-Friday 1:00 pm-4:00 pm, Saturday 10:00 am-1:00 pm, Sunday 12:00 pm-3:00 pm. You can contact the museum at www.museumsrv.org or call 925-837-3750.