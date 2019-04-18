Beach Blanket Goodbye :(

After 45 years we will say goodbye and thanks for the laughs to a Bay Area Institution, “Beach Blanket Babylon”. Their last shows will be this New Year’s Eve. Here’s the full story:

I remember seeing BBB in high school and I could NOT STOP LAUGHING. There’s nothing like that show anywhere else in the country. They have lampooned everyone and everything over the last 45 years. No one has been immune, from Presidents to celebrities to sports figures to pop culture, Beach Blanket Babylon has given us equal opportunity satirical GENIUS!! I’ve been 4 or 5 times over the years. It’s one show that literally changes skin numerous times each year. And we always get to see the San Francisco hat lady at the end as we do a group sing to, “San Francisco, open up your Golden Gate”. Its comic genius will never come again. If you get a chance to see it before the end of the year, GO GO GO! And hats off to you Beach Blanket Babylon!!!

–Mark Davis