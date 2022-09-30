Be Our Guest Fundraiser for CYT Tri Valley

Spotlight on Stage

CYT Tri-Valley is pleased to invite you to our Gala fundraiser on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Cornerstone Fellowship in Livermore, CA. The night’s festivities will include a cocktail hour, silent and live auctions, dinner, dancing, and performances by our talented CYT Tri-Valley students. Formal attire encouraged.

Join us for a night to remember!

CYT Tri-Valley has had the privilege of offering a place for students to explore, create, develop, and thrive as rising leaders in our communities since 2014 as we support the mission of developing character and creativity in kids of all ages through quality theater arts training that brings families and communities together while reflecting the Creator.

Christian Youth Theater (CYT) is a 501(c)(3), nonprofit, theater arts training program for students ages 4–18. CYT stands in the forefront in its commitment to the highest ethical, moral, technical, and artistic standards of excellence. Instructors are professionals, qualified in teaching and/or performing, who understand our mission statement, values, objectives, and goals.

Get more details here.