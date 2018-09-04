Come out to the Pet Food Express Bay Area Pet Fair, Saturday, September 15 & Sunday, September 16, at 10:00 am – 5:00 pm.

This year’s fair will feature more than 80 California pet rescues and shelters in attendance, with over 1,000 adoptable dogs, cats, & small animals.

In addition, the event is an extravaganza for pet-loving families. Admission and parking are free, and there will be free live shows, free activities for kids and dogs, food trucks, lots of giveaways and loads of vendors.

The six years of the Pet Food Express Bay Area Pet Fair resulted in: 4,760 homeless pets adopted, including 1078 in 2016.

More than $238,000 donated back to local rescues and shelters 110,000+ animal lovers in attendance

Pet Food Express’ Director of Community Outreach, Mike Murray, calls the Pet Food Express Bay Area Pet Fair an ‘opportunity to educate people about the importance of rescue and adoption, find hundreds of homeless pets forever homes and provide a fun weekend of activities for the whole family.

For the latest updates please visit www.bayareapetfair.org