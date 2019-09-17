Bay Area Outreach & Recreation Program
On September 28th BORP (Bay Area Outreach & Recreation Program), the region’s largest and
oldest nonprofit organization dedicated to adaptive sports and recreation for youth with
physical disabilities, is showcasing its sports during its annual Opening Day.
BORP wants to invite youth with physical disabilities or vision impairments to join its twenty current youth members from Contra Costa County to Opening Day, 2019.
This is an all day event located at James Kenney Community Center, 1720 8th Street, Berkeley, CA 94710.Bay Area, Outreach
For more info click here