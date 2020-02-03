Chabot Space & Science Center and the Bay Area International Children’s Film Festival have joined forces to present the 12th annual Playdate for the Imagination™ where education and imagination collide. In its 12th year, the festival continues to delight and inspire Bay Area families with a full weekend of events and special programs that include internationally celebrated family-friendly films, special presentations from Award-Winning Pixar filmmakers, hands-on animation workshops and more.
At this year’s festival, experience The Power of Kids. As the 2020 election nears, BAICFF will highlight how young people are using their voices to change the world. Though films, programs, and panels, the festival will celebrate Bay Area kids, alongside kids from around the world, who are using social justice, activism, and civic engagement to call attention to the issues they care about.
All tickets to the 2-day festival include full admission to the Chabot Space & Science Center.
February 22 & 23 at 10:00 am-5:00 pm
