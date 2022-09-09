KKIQ & Barker Heating and Cooling Present Fluffy, Furry Friends

Each Friday Mel McKay and her puppy, Wolfie, will introduce you to a pet looking for their furever home!

Valley Humane conducts adoptions by appointment only. If you would like to adopt Harris, please complete an Adoption Inquiry Form: valleyhumane.org

An adoption counselor will reach out via telephone to conduct an adoption interview. Once you have submitted your application, stand by to answer our call! If approved, we will schedule an adoption appointment for you, your family and the animal at our facility in Pleasanton. Adoption appointments are typically scheduled within 24 hours of the phone interview; applicants should be ready to bring a new pet into their home. We do often receive multiple inquiries per animal; all applicants will be contacted by Valley Humane, if not by phone, then email. If you have questions on your application status, please call us at 925.426.8656.