KKIQ & Barker Heating and Cooling Present Fluffy, Furry Friends
More about:
Barker the top dog in Heating & Cooling
‘Your companion for a healthy home!’
Each Friday Mel McKay and her puppy, Wolfie, will introduce you to a pet looking for their furever home!
Ready To Fall In Love? Meet Harris!
Harris is one handsome, huggable, happy boy. He happily hovers for attention, and is honestly hospitable around others. Harris is hopeful he’ll go home with you! Learn more about Harris and other cats and dogs at valleyhumane.org. Email [email protected] to start the adoption application process. #ShareTheCare
Species: Dog
Breed: Mixed Breed, Small (under 24 lbs fully grown)/Mix
Gender: Male
Size: Small
Color: Tan
Neutered
Declawed: No
Housetrained: Unknown
Adoption Price: $200.00
Valley Humane conducts adoptions by appointment only. If you would like to adopt Harris, please complete an Adoption Inquiry Form: valleyhumane.org
An adoption counselor will reach out via telephone to conduct an adoption interview. Once you have submitted your application, stand by to answer our call! If approved, we will schedule an adoption appointment for you, your family and the animal at our facility in Pleasanton. Adoption appointments are typically scheduled within 24 hours of the phone interview; applicants should be ready to bring a new pet into their home. We do often receive multiple inquiries per animal; all applicants will be contacted by Valley Humane, if not by phone, then email. If you have questions on your application status, please call us at 925.426.8656.
Thanks For Listening,
– Mel McKay & Wolfgang Amadorable Mozbark
