Run for the Pot o’ Gold on Saturday, March 16, 2019!

Bringing the luck of the Irish and poking its head out just in time for Saint Patrick’s Day, it’s the Brazen Leprebadger! Part badger, part leprechaun, he hoards the treasures of these emerald hills! Come get your share of the treasure.

All runners will receive custom finisher medals and t-shirts.

All races will be professionally timed with electronic chip timing.

Hikers/walkers are welcome.

