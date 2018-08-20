Back to School Splash at The Wave

This family-friendly event is an opportunity to enjoy all the amenities at The Wave while celebrating the beginning of the 2018-2019 school year.
Raffle Fundraiser–Win a variety of family-friendly prizes!
To help support our mission of fundraising to sponsor programs that might otherwise go unfunded with the Dublin Unified School District, we will be selling raffle tickets for an opportunity to win a variety of family-friendly prizes. You’ll even have the opportunity to purchase additional chances to win the 3-day RV rental.
Tickets are limited so purchase TODAY to guarantee you and your family will be at the BEST back-to-school party in Dublin – Purchase tickets online.