Artisan Jewelry & Rock Sale

Saturday May 7, 2022 10am to 4pm
at Clubhouse
425 Fulton Shipyard Road
Antioch, CA
The Antioch Lapidary Club is dedicated to education and conservation of our resources. To learn more about the club click on the ABOUT link (or here). Although our club takes field trips out into the field to collect precious and semiprecious stones, we also make sure to respect both the land and the wildlife that has to share space in the area.
We cordially invite you to experience the fascinating and little known world of Lapidary. Lapidary is the art of cutting and shaping all manner of rocks, minerals, fossils and gems to create beautiful art forms. The Antioch Lapidary Club is looking for new members with a curious mind and willingness to discover the many sides to this skill.
This is a hands-on, involved club and all new members are welcome, as well as curious guests.
Our club reaches out to schools and youth groups to educate children about the fascinating world we live in! We also host Shows and Rock Swaps to let Rockhounds from all over California (and beyond!) to come together.