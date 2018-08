Second Thursday of each month at 1:30 pm

Civic Center Library, Community Rooms

Travel the world from the comfort of the library with Armchair Travelers! Local globetrotters share

photos, stories, and travel advice.

Thursday, June 14 – “Myanmar” Presented by Ann Reichert

Thursday, July 12 – “Sicily & Puglia” Presented by Bill Leach

Thursday, August 9 – “East Africa” Presented by Mary and Steve Ruley