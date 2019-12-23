ARC of the East Bay

Ways to Support The Arc of Alameda County
Cash Donation
Contribute by check, credit card, or PayPal. Your gift goes to support Arc programs such as Wings for All – a program offering people with developmental disabilities a chance to rehearse the airport experience so they can finally enjoy air travel with their families.
Make Monthly Gift
A smaller gift but donated monthly may fit your giving plans better than a larger gift at the end of the year.
Donate to a Specific Arc Program
Your gift may be “restricted to a specific program – The First Step Children’s Center or the SCOPE program in San Leandro, for example.
Become a Member of The Arc
For as little as $25 annually, you become a member and get discounts on various Arc events and a subscription to our digital newsletter. You will also be given an opportunity to influence public policy when it comes to legislation involving people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. (Join e-list at The Arc of California, our advocacy office in Sacramento. It’s easy and ait WORKS!)
Volunteer
There are many volunteer opportunities at The Arc: join the Board of Directors, participate in one of the Board Committees, assist Arc staff on community outings…learn more by clicking on the word “volunteer.”
In Memoriam
honor someone special by making a gift in their name.
Donate Your Used Clothing
Remember The Arc when cleaning out your closets.
Shop “Smile.Amazon.com
Designate The Arc of Alameda County as your nonprofit of choice and Amazon donates .05% of the purchase price – at NO COST to you.
https://arcalameda.org/avenues-of-support/