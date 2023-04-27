101.7 KKIQ 101.7 KKIQ Logo

Another Impossible Mission? It’s Possible!

Source: YouTube

2022’s Box Office Superstar, Tom Cruise, is ready to EXPLODE into theaters with his latest Mission Impossible flick, “Dead Reckoning”!  He’s so excited about this film he told fans at CinemaCon in Vegas he has moved up the theater release date to July 12th!  Are you a Tom Cruise, “Crusie”?  Here’s your mission should you decide to except it…let’s take a look at a brand new teaser promo for “Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One“!

–Mark Davis

