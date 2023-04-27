Animals On Broadway At Broadway Plaza

Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF) announced today that its 23rd annual Animals on Broadway pet walk and festival will return to Broadway Plaza in Walnut Creek on Sunday, May 7th. The free event attracts hundreds of animal-lovers and their furry friends in celebration of the human-animal bond, all while raising funds for ARF’s lifesaving and life-enriching programs.

“Animals on Broadway is a spring tradition in the East Bay,” said Stephanie Chew, Development Director at ARF.. “Families love taking advantage of the great weather to bring their furry – and sometimes feathered – pals out for a day of exercise, fun, animal-centered events, and contests. We’re honored to have teams join this fundraising walk year after year to help rescue countless dogs and cats in overcrowded California shelters.” Sign up here.

This year’s festival will also honor two of the area’s animal welfare heroes. Local journalist and animal columnist Joan Morris will receive ARF’s Evie Award for outstanding leadership in the animal welfare community. Morris has devoted more than a decade of her career to educating the public on animal welfare and behavior issues, deepening the connection with both domestic and wild animals. Dr. Jason Dombrosky of Veterinary Emergency Group will receive ARF’s Hope Award, which honors those who advance the human-animal bond and advocacy for those pet families in need. Dr. Dombrosky’s commitment to removing barriers to veterinary care and assistance to ARF’s community solutions programs keeps animals from surrender to shelters and in homes with those who love them.

ARF hopes to raise not only awareness but also $100,000 for animal rescue through the support of individual fundraisers and teams. ARF has seen a tremendous increase in need as California shelters have filled with animals affected by the lack of veterinary care and training during the pandemic. Visit www.arflife.org to join or contribute to a team for the fundraising walk. Those interested in event sponsorship, raffle support, or general information may contact [email protected] or call (925) 296-3118.

ARF has rescued more than 48,000 animals in addition to providing much needed neuter/spaying services, community solutions to keep pets within loving homes, education, and more to the community.

About Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF)

ARF’s core mission is the rescue of dogs and cats who have run out of time at public shelters, giving them a chance at life until a new home can be found. ARF couples this focus with innovative programs strengthening the human-animal bond for children, seniors, veterans, and people in disadvantaged circumstances. Through ARF, people experience the unconditional love and acceptance of dogs and cats to fulfill a mission of People Rescuing Animals … Animals Rescuing People®. www.arflife.org