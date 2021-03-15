      Weather Alert

Animal Rescue of Tracy – Pawject Runway

Ready, set, SHOP!  Over 250 brand name formalwear clothing items up for grabs on Sunday, March 28.  Place your bids on our virtual silent auctions.  Enjoy a FREE fashion show featuring our rescues.  Shop ‘til you drop while listening to live music.  Receive a FREE wag bag.  An AMAZING opportunity for never-seen-before deals, all while supporting animal rescue.  Space is LIMITED so register today at https://www.animalrescuetracy.org/pawject-runway.

This is a community partnership not only with many local businesses, but also schools.  High school students will be modeling dresses during the fashion show and a small symphonic band performing during the shopping experience.

