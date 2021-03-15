Animal Rescue of Tracy – Pawject Runway
Ready, set, SHOP! Over 250 brand name formalwear clothing items up for grabs on Sunday, March 28. Place your bids on our virtual silent auctions. Enjoy a FREE fashion show featuring our rescues. Shop ‘til you drop while listening to live music. Receive a FREE wag bag. An AMAZING opportunity for never-seen-before deals, all while supporting animal rescue. Space is LIMITED so register today at https://www.animalrescuetracy.org/pawject-runway.
This is a community partnership not only with many local businesses, but also schools. High school students will be modeling dresses during the fashion show and a small symphonic band performing during the shopping experience.