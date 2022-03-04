An Award Winning Film About Employment For Everyone

~ EMPLOYMENT FOR EVERYONE ~ Futures Explored presents “Hearts of Glass,” an award-winning film championing employment for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. We invite the community at large, including local employers, to learn about the importance of hiring people with disabilities. The event will feature a panel of special guests, including Film Director, Jennifer Tennican, employees with disabilities, employer partners, and job coaches.
This one-of-a-kind evening will inspire change and action in our communities, and you can make a difference by supporting inclusivity and representation in the workforce for people with disabilities. “Employment for Everyone” is generously sponsored by Sephora, LanLogic and Inclusion Films. Thanks to our partners: HireAble, MIND Institute, and Alameda County Developmental Disabilities Council. See a video message from Director, Jennifer Tennican, here.
WHEN:
Saturday, March 26th, 3:30pm-7pm
WHERE:
Bankhead Theater, 2400 First St., Livermore
TICKETS:
Join in-person or virtually!
In-Person Tickets ($25 for GA; $50 for VIP)
Streaming Tickets ($15)
WHY IT MATTERS:
March is National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month. We encourage the media and general public to come together to help raise awareness of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the workforce, with the hope that education will lead to more employment and community integration opportunities. A staggering 82% of adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities are unemployed. More specifically, the unemployment rate for persons with a disability was at 12.6 percent in 2020, an increase of 5.3 percentage points from the previous year. By contrast, the unemployment rate is 6.5% for those without a disability.
This gap in unemployment rates is extreme, and we need to act. In a time when employers are desperately searching for employees, we urge employers to look at hiring practices and policies and ask why they aren’t hiring more individuals with disabilities? Organizations like Futures Explored provide robust support and services that set everyone up for success. Please join us on March 26th to learn more about inclusion and representation at your place of employment.