American Cancer Society Discovery Shops
Our 41 California Discovery Shop locations help support the fight against cancer through the sale of high-quality, gently used, donated merchandise. For more than 50 years, the American Cancer Society has owned and operated these specialty resale stores, featuring items such as clothing, accessories, jewelry, furniture, artwork, antiques, collectibles, and other household items.
Donate items to your local Discovery Shop
Every purchase of your donated high-quality, gently-used, or new goods supports the American Cancer Society mission. We can arrange to pick up larger furniture, in good condition, on a shop-by-shop basis. We cannot accept major appliances, mattresses, and intimate apparel.
Volunteer. Your time helps save lives.
Volunteers are always needed for a variety of meaningful opportunities. You can do a world of good while meeting new people and having fun. The fact that shops are staffed almost entirely by volunteers allows funds to go even further to help the American Cancer Society lead the fight for a world without cancer. For more information please contact Chelene O’Neal at chelene.oneal@cancer.org.
To find a Discovery Shops in your area go to https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate/more-ways-to-give/discovery-shops-national/california-discovery-shops.html