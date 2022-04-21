      Weather Alert

Amador Valley High School 50th Reunion

Graduate students tossing up hats over blue sky
Amador Valley High School Class of 72  50th Reunion
When:  Oct., 1, 2022
Where:  Amador Recreation/Aquatic Center
              4443 Black Ave
              Pleasanton, CA
Contact Pam (Bennett) Summers if you’re interested in the event a [email protected]
