AlphaCares Day 2019!

So proud of the folks I work with! This year for AlphaCares Day KKIQ, KKDV and KUIC joined forces to help feed the hungry. We all stopped working for a day so we could stuff food bags for our local needy families.
Our parent company, AlphaMediaUSA is all about giving back to our local communities. It really felt good to help. Gotta do this more often. Please remember those less fortunate this holiday season and all year-round. God Bless the volunteers and staff at the Food Bank of Contra Costa County for their tireless efforts to help needy families. YOU GUYS ROCK!!!
–Mark Davis 🙂