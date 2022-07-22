All Aboard as Totally Trains Returns to the Museum of the San Ramon Valley

The Museum of the San Ramon Valley is happy to announce that model trains will be returning for the summer. This always popular event will be open until August 21 at the Museum of the San Ramon Valley located at 205 Railroad Ave. Danville.

The main layout will feature a newly enhanced canyon that is not to be missed! Take a moment and see the models of Danville and San Ramon's present and past buildings. This years new building is the beautiful Albert J Young home located on San Ramon Valley Road.

Two new fun additions are a working saw mill and a pony ride. A model of the famous Blue Comet train that took passengers from New York City to Atlantic City will also be on display.

Lots to see and enjoy!

Totally Trains is one of our most popular exhibits. We will again be offering our Totally Train's Family pass which for $15.00 allows you to visit the exhibit as many times as you like. So, All Aboard for summer fun!

The Museum of the San Ramon Valley is located at 205 Railroad Ave Danville CA 94526. Our summer hours are Tuesday-Saturday 10-1, and, Sunday 12-3. You can contact the museum at museumsrv.org or call 925-837-3750