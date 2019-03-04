Alameda County Firefighters Local 55 Pancake Breakfast

Annual Firefighters Pancake Breakfast

Green pancakes anyone? Enjoy a delicious hot pancake breakfast served fresh off the griddle by the firefighters from Local 55. The cost is only $5.00 per person and the funds are used to support charitable efforts funded by Local 55. It’s a perfect way to start the morning before finding a seat for the Parade or heading over to the Festival!

Saturday, March 16, 2019 7:00 a.m – 10:00 a.m.

Fire Station #16, 7494 Donohue Drive in Dublin

(At the corner of Donohue Drive and Amador Valley Blvd.)

$5 per person

Reservations not required, simply buy your tickets at the door!