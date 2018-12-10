Alameda Community Food Bank Volunteer

Spend three hours packing food in our warehouse to provide tens of thousands of meals for our community.

Volunteers help us provide nearly 600,000 meals worth of food every week. In order to keep up with demand, we need 50 volunteers per shift. Our biggest need is for weekday groups (5 to 50 volunteers). Please register your group below.

Individuals and small groups (<4) must attend a 1-hour orientation prior to their first shift. Orientations are held at the Food Bank on Wednesdays at 12:45 pm. No registration is required. Please note: orientation is not required for weekend volunteers. Click here for more info.

All volunteers must be at least 10 years old. Youth (10-17) must be accompanied by an adult volunteer (1 adult per 5 youth) and must bring in a waiver form signed by a parent/legal guardian.

We will be closed on Monday, December 24 and Tuesday, December 25.

There will be no orientation on Wednesday, December 26.

Visiting Us

IMPORTANT: Our facility is located at 7900 Edgewater Drive in Oakland. Volunteers often mistakenly visit “Alameda Food Bank” (located on Thau Way). Please direct your GPS or map app to us.

Individual Volunteer Orientation Every Wednesday — 12:45 – 2 p.m.

Alameda County Community Food Bank – Community Engagement Center

7900 Edgewater Drive, Oakland, CA 94621

Please see above for occasional closures/schedule changes

If you have questions about volunteer opportunities or an idea for a way you’d like to lend a hand, please email us at volunteer@accfb.org.

You can also learn about new opportunities by signing up for our volunteer newsletter.