Afraid That You Won’t Be Able To Hold It During “Avengers: Endgame”?

If you are going to see “Avengers: Endgame” I have a warning for you. The movie runs a little over 3 hours. If you are like me, when you go to the movies, you have to have popcorn and a drink. Even if you hit the bathroom before the movie, there is a pretty good chance that you will need to go during the long movie. But you don’t want to miss anything important!

CNET has come up with three possible times that you can dash out when nature calls. They are:

When the San Francisco title card comes on screen. If you made the crucial mistake of not peeing before the film, you won’t miss much if you duck out now. This Ant-Man segment is about 30 minutes into the film and is mostly just Scott connecting dots the audience already knows.

When Hulk is having lunch. This scene is just over an hour into the film, and while it’s amusing, missing it isn’t a dealbreaker. The next 10 to 15 minutes after this scene is the safest window to empty your bladder.

When the New Jersey title card comes on screen. There are no good spots to pee in the last hour of this film. Again, there are no good spots to pee during the last hour of this film. So if your bladder’s at the end of its rope, pee now . This segment is your last decent opportunity for a bathroom break. While it’s filled with nostalgia, you won’t be missing any real conflict and it’s fairly easy to fill in the blanks. Plus, if you pee fast enough, you’ll probably catch the tale end of the segment.

Enjoy and good luck!!