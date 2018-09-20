Alpha Media – Far East Bay is seeking an Administrative Assistant / Junior Digital Media Sales Executive for our two radio stations in Pleasanton, California – KKIQ-FM and KKDV-FM. The ideal candidate has experience in a wide range of administrative and executive support related tasks, is able to work independently with minimal supervision, and enjoys the administrative challenges of supporting an office of diverse people. The position is full time with the hours 8am to 2pm, Monday through Friday.

Alpha Media is a diverse multimedia company sharing your favorite music, sports and news across a variety of platforms. Whether it’s on your phone, desktop, tablet, Alexa, Google Home or in your car, our stations will enhance your journey. We hire and retain top talent who are unique, innovative and vibrant. We believe in creating progressive products, world-class events, and building strong relationships in our communities.

Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, Alpha Media operates 229 radio stations within 50 markets across the United States covering all formats.

Responsibilities for this position may include:

Manage front office activities including the reception area, mailing and shipping support, maintenance of office supplies and monthly supply orders.

Manage relationships with vendors and service providers to ensure the office is clean, orderly and safe.

Supervise the maintenance of office equipment, including copier, fax machines, keys/fobs and phone system.

Building maintenance liaison.

Organize staff events and meetings.

Provide administrative services in support of all departments and staff.

Assist the Sales Team with providing technical information and explanations.

Develop Sales Opportunities by researching and identifying potential accounts; soliciting new accounts, building rapport

Help close new accounts by answering telephone and email inquiries, as well as making sales calls.

Aggressively hunt leads and opportunities, helping turn them into revenue generate accounts.

Other duties as assigned.

Requirements of this position include the following:

Extremely organized and detail oriented.

Must have excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Able to thrive in a fast-paced, high-growth, rapidly changing culture and environment.

Able to multi-task, prioritize activities, and pro-actively anticipate department needs.

Able to work with clients by developing rapport and providing excellent customer service.

Preference may be given to candidates who have the above experience plus the following:

Previous experience in broadcast media.

If you feel you are a qualified candidate and want to join a fast moving, growing entity submit your cover letter and resume ASAP

Alpha Media is an equal opportunity employer and participates in E-Verify.