A Super Hero Icon Is Gone

Sad news today!
 
TMZ is reporting that Stan Lee, the man who co-created so many important heroes Marvel Comics, has died at the age of 95.
Stan was an instrumental co-creator of Marvel with Jack Kirby in 1961 and the du went on to create many timeless characters. Spider-Man, Iron Man, Hulk, Doctor Strange, Fantastic Four, Black Panther, The Avengers, X-Men, and so many others.
Stans daughter told TMZ, an ambulance rushed to Lee’s Hollywood Hills home early Monday morning and he was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where we ultimately passed.
