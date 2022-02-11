      Weather Alert

A Rock Musical of Demigod Proportions

The Greek gods are real, and they’re ruining Percy Jackson’s life. As a son of Poseidon, Percy has newly discovered powers he can’t control and monsters on his trail. He’s on an epic quest to find Zeus’s lightning bolt to prevent a war between the gods. Normal is a myth – especially when you’re a demigod.

Join us for Christian Youth Theater (CYT) Tri-Valley’s winter production based on the best-selling Disney-Hyperion novel by Rick Riordan, “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical” – an action-packed theatrical adventure that will rock your world … and the underworld.

Performances will be held March 3-6, 2022 at The Village Theatre, 233 Front Street, Danville, CA 94526. Stage performers and crew members are students between the ages of 8 and 18.

Dates/Times:

  • Thursday, Mar 3rd @ 7:00pm
  • Friday, Mar 4th @ 10:00am (school day performance) — School Show ticket reservations available NOW for $8/student, $14/adult. Contact Kristin Shawler [email protected]
  • Friday, Mar 4th @ 7:00pm
  • Saturday, Mar 5th @ 2:00pm
  • Saturday, Mar 5th @ 7:00pm
  • Sunday, Mar 6th @ 2:00pm

PURCHASE TICKETS at https://www.cyttrivalley.org/shows/The-Lightning-Thief-The-Percy-Jackson-Musical/16

  • $16.00: Standard Ticket Price
  • $18.00: At Door Price
