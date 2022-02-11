A Rock Musical of Demigod Proportions—“The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical”
The Greek gods are real, and they’re ruining Percy Jackson’s life. As a son of Poseidon, Percy has newly discovered powers he can’t control and monsters on his trail. He’s on an epic quest to find Zeus’s lightning bolt to prevent a war between the gods. Normal is a myth – especially when you’re a demigod.
Join us for Christian Youth Theater (CYT) Tri-Valley’s winter production based on the best-selling Disney-Hyperion novel by Rick Riordan, “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical” – an action-packed theatrical adventure that will rock your world … and the underworld.
Performances will be held March 3-6, 2022 at The Village Theatre, 233 Front Street, Danville, CA 94526. Stage performers and crew members are students between the ages of 8 and 18.
Dates/Times:
PURCHASE TICKETS at https://www.cyttrivalley.org/shows/The-Lightning-Thief-The-Percy-Jackson-Musical/16