Livermore-Pleasanton Elks #2117

Proudly Presents

A Night of Music & Dancing to Cajun and Blues music by Tom Rigney & Flambeau

Saturday, March 9th 6:00 pm – Doors Open 7:00 pm – Dinner & Dancing

Louisiana Cuisine available for purchase. Gumbo $12.00 / Red Beans & Rice $8.00

For Tickets and Information please call the Lodge office at 925-455-8829 or email secretary2117@comcast.net