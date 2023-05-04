A Midsummer’s Night Dream At Diablo Ballet

Diablo Ballet will present A Midsummer Night’s Dream, May 26 – 27 at the Lesher Center for the Arts. This triple bill features a brand-new A Midsummer Night’s Dream by Julia Adam, an encore presentation of Stanton Welch’s Orange; and the premiere of Such Longing by Richard Alston set to the music of Chopin.

Diablo Ballet will conclude their 29th Anniversary with a brand-new production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream by Julia Adam based on Shakespeare’s charming story of a world where humans encounter the realm of magic. With lush costumes and sets by Christopher Dunn and Amanda Farris, the ballet will be set to Felix Mendelssohn’s beautiful score and will include Level 2 – 5 students from Diablo Ballet School.

Also included, is an encore performance of the sweeping contemporary ballet Orange set to music by Antonio Vivaldi and choreographed by Stanton Welch, the Artistic Director at Houston Ballet. Orange, made its debut in 2001 by Ballet NY at the Joyce Theatre in New York and is part of Welch’s color series of Ballets: Indigo, Blue, Green, and Orange. Diablo Ballet premiered the ballet April 7, 2022.

Rounding out the program, Diablo Ballet will premiere British choreographer Sir Richard Alston’s Such Longing. Set to the music of Chopin’s Mazurka Opus 17, no 7 and Nocturne Opus 27, no 2, the dance work portrays Chopin as a young man in Paris, in exile from Poland. In Paris he poured his intense feelings for his homeland into music full of such a deep longing to return home. The ballet premiered in February of 2005 with the Richard Alston Dance Company and was later restaged for New York Theatre Ballet. Sir Richard Alston, CBE was the former resident choreographer and artistic director for the Ballet Rambert and artistic director at The Place, where he founded

the Richard Alston Dance Company.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream performs May 26 – 27 at the Lesher Center for the Arts, 1601 Civic Drive in Walnut Creek. Single tickets are on sale now ($25 – $52) with senior and youth pricing available.

Diablo Ballet will also present a virtual option, which will be a recording of the live performance, streaming June 2 – 11, 2023 and available for viewing at any time during this timeframe. Virtual tickets are on sale now through June 11 for the early bird price of $32 per household. On May 3, the price will increase to $37 per household.