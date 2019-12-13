A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage
Sunday, December 29th, 7:00 pm
Bankhead Theatre
2400 First St
Livermore, CA
Capture the True Christmas Spirit!
Everyone’s favorite holiday classic comes to life as Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus, and the whole Peanuts gang produce their own Christmas play and ultimately learn the true meaning of the season. A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage provides a completely new way of experiencing the story, as characters are played by real actors who maintain the integrity and animate the spirit of each Peanuts character.
Set to the original and unforgettable music of Vince Guaraldi, the Emmy and Peabody award-winning animated story by Charles M. Schulz has become a longstanding holiday tradition, warming the hearts of millions of fans since it first aired on television over 50 years ago. This stage adaptation includes everyone’s favorite scenes and expands on the original storyline with more fun, more music, and more true Christmas spirit. For the show’s final celebratory song, the audience is invited to join in this genuine Peanuts experience and sing along. This is one gift the whole family can enjoy!
Two Other Performances at 1:00pm and 4:00pm.