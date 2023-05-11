A Brighter Day Car Show
Since 2015, A Brighter Day has impacted thousands of families by providing support, education, and resources on mental health. By attending this premier event, you are taking a stand against teen suicide and changing lives.
Get ready to make an incredible impact on teen mental health at A Brighter Day Car Show! Join fellow car enthusiasts and families for a day of revving engines, sleek vehicles, and giving back to our community—all for a great cause.
Father’s Day Sunday, June 18th, 2023 Broadway Plaza, Walnut Creek 11 am – 5 pm.
Get more information here.