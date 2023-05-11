101.7 KKIQ 101.7 KKIQ Logo

A Brighter Day Car Show

Share
A Brighter Day Car Show
Credit: Getty Images

Since 2015, A Brighter Day has impacted thousands of families by providing support, education, and resources on mental health. By attending this premier event, you are taking a stand against teen suicide and changing lives.

Get ready to make an incredible impact on teen mental health at A Brighter Day Car Show! Join fellow car enthusiasts and families for a day of revving engines, sleek vehicles, and giving back to our community—all for a great cause.

Father’s Day  Sunday, June 18th, 2023 Broadway Plaza, Walnut Creek 11 am – 5 pm.

  • Over 200+ Cars on Display 🏎️
  • FREE Admission for Spectators 🎊
  • Best in Show Trophy and Raffles 🏆
  • Entertainment for the Whole Family 🎸
  • Exclusive Discounts at Select Stores 🛍️
  • Donations are 100% tax-deductible! 

Get more information here.

Recently Played

UnstoppableSia
1:04am
UnwellMatchbox Twenty
1:00am
One Call AwayCharlie Puth
12:57am
Material GirlMadonna
12:53am
Hollaback GirlGwen Stefani
12:50am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Philanthropy Thursday: Marsha McInnis NAMI Tri-Valley
2

Cantabella Children’s Chorus
3

The Box Officer: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 & Ed Sheeran Doc on Disney +
4

Mad Hatter's Tea And Mimosa Party
5

Tri Valley Writers Meeting