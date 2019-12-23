8th Annual Gable Heart Beats Fundraiser
Saturday, February 8, 2020
6:00 PM – 10:00 PM
Crow Canyon Country Club
711 Silver Lake Drive
Danville, CA
The 8th Annual Gable Heart Beats Dinner will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Crow Canyon Country Club in Danville, California. Dinner, drinks, live auction… and sing along to dueling pianos featuring Bay Area favorites: Dave and Travis! It’s a night you won’t want to miss!
Your attendance and generosity helps prevent Sudden Cardiac Arrest and save lives. We partner with several organizations to place AED’s in schools and sports facilities and provide low-fee heart screenings to people of all ages.
Purchase your tickets today! Table and corporate sponsorships are available and donations are alway welcome at any time, for any amount. Donations are tax deductible.
for tickets click here