7th Annual Tri-Valley Creeks to Bay Clean-Up Volunteer Opportunities

Living Arroyos and the Adopt-a-Creek Spot (AACS) will be hosting the seventh annual Tri-Valley Creeks to Bay Clean-Up on Saturday, September 15, 2018, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The clean-up event is part of Coastal Cleanup Day, which is the largest statewide and international effort to clean trash and debris from our waterways. Volunteers are needed to clean trash and debris from six participating Livermore creek sites.

Trash and debris negatively affect the quality of life, property values, and housing prices; and endangered plant, fish and wildlife populations, and habitat. Removing trash and debris not only improves the aesthetic beauty of the community; it also helps to improve water quality and aquatic habitat in neighborhood creeks.

We encourage anyone that is interested in volunteering to register today space is limited. Visit http://www.livingarroyos.org/get-involved/ to sign-up and download a required waiver. Volunteers under 18 years of age must have the waiver form signed by a parent or guardian. Volunteers under 13 years of age are required to be accompanied and supervised by an adult.

Living Arroyos is a multi-agency partnership to renew and enhance the urban streams and streamside habitats of the Livermore-Amador Valley while continuing to protect drinking water supplies and prevent flooding. The program relies on the support and participation of the community to create beautiful, clean, safe, and natural areas that serve the needs of people and wildlife. The Adopt a Creek Spot Program coordinates the Tri-Valley Creeks to Bay Clean-up, with refreshment, supply and prize donations from Noah’s Bagels, Costco, Orchard Supply Hardware, Livermore Sanitation, EcoFolia Design, Dom’s Outdoor Outfitters, Livermore Barber Shop, First Street Alehouse and California Coastal Commission.