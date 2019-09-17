7th Annual 2 Feet • 4 Paws • 1 Cause Fundraising Walk
We are hosting our 7th Annual 2 Feet • 4 Paws • 1 Cause Fundraising Walk on
Saturday, September 28, 2019, from 9:30 am – 1:00 pm
Thermo Fisher Scientific’s campus in Pleasanton.
Every dollar raised goes directly to help train and place a life-saving diabetes alert dog with a diabetic in our growing community. In addition to the 1-2 mile walk, we will have a social dollar auction, vendor booths, DJ, prizes for top fundraisers, and lunch will be provided.
Details and registration are available on our walk website.
Early Alert Canines is a local non-profit organization based in Concord, CA. Early Alert Canines (EAC) is dedicated to improving the health, safety, and well-being of insulin-dependent diabetics through partnerships with certified medical alert assistance dogs, or “diabetes alert dogs”. EAC trains service dogs to alert on the changes in blood sugar levels in people with insulin-dependent diabetes — often catching those changes well before current technology does — and then places the dogs with those that need one, regardless of a person’s age or financial status. Since opening the EAC training center in August 2011, EAC has trained and matched more than 57 dogs and families, and our goal for this year is ten more dogs.