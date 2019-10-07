      Weather Alert

75th Anniversary Masquerade Gala

Celebrate Town Hall Theatre’s 75 years of community!  In honor of its milestone 75th anniversary, Town Hall Theatre will host a Masquerade Gala on Saturday, October 26, at the Lafayette Veterans Memorial Center. 

The evening swings off with a cocktail hour with live music, followed by dinner, Cabaret show featuring well-beloved faces who have graced the Town Hall stage, Fund-A-Need Live Auction, dessert and dancing.

Join for the biggest party of the Season – raise a glass to Town Hall’s past, present, and future!

Call (925) 283-1557 or visit townhalltheatre.com for info and tickets.

October 26 @ 5:30 pm – 10:00 pm
Lafayette Veteran Memorial Center
3780 Mt. Diablo Blvd.
Lafayette, CA 94549 United States
Website
#Trending
Coffee Break
Traffic
KKIQ Advertisers
Helping Your Hometown