6th Annual SWing for Cancer Therapies Golf Tournament

Castlewood Country Club

September 6, 2018 • Time: 10:30 a.m.

Join Sandra J. Wing Healing Therapies Foundation on the links at Castlewood Country Club for a fun filled afternoon. Bring your friends and support a great cause!

Event Schedule

10:30am: Registration begins at the Hill Course

12:00pm: Shotgun start – Scramble format

5:00pm: Awards, Dinner, Auctions and Cocktails

Registration

Please register on this website. Your personal information will be stored securely and credit card information will be purged after billing.

Attire

Appropriate country club golf attire is required. Gentlemen must wear collar shirts and bermuda length shorts. Cargo shorts/pants and denim are not allowed and shirts must be tucked in.

Ladies must wear appropriate golf attire. Short shorts, tank tops, halter tops workout attire or denim are not permitted.

Soft spikes required.

Event Sponsorships

We encourage you to look at our sponsorship packages. There are opportunities for every budget and good intention.

Parking

There is ample parking adjacent to the event location.

Weather Cancellations

This event will take place rain or shine.