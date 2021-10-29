6th Annual Mony Nop Turkey Drop Benefiting Tri-Valley Haven

Join us on Sunday, November 21, 2021 from 10 am – 1 pm in-front of Livermore’s City Hall Building, 1052 S. Livermore Avenue, for the Sixth Annual Mony Nop Turkey Drop benefiting Tri-Valley Haven.
Drop off a frozen turkey, gift card, or cash donation to help a local family in need. In the past Tri-Valley Haven has run out of turkeys for local families in economic need. The idea of a “Turkey Drop” was formed to make sure that all families will get a turkey at Thanksgiving.
“I heard about the Tri-Valley Haven running out of turkeys for families in need in our community. Growing up very poor, I know how difficult it was to go to bed hungry. I wanted to help so I asked how I can be involved to ensure that every family would receive a turkey. The idea of the Mony Nop Turkey Drop was born. This fun event is a small way that everyone can give back to the community during the holidays,” exclaims Mony Nop of the Mony Nop Real Estate Team. “With the support of the Livermore Police Department and the community, families will be able to celebrate the holidays too. Any donation is greatly appreciated.”
Throughout the month of November, you can also get involved by dropping by the Livermore Grocery Outlet, at 1320 Railroad Avenue, to make a donation of cash, a gift card, or pre-purchase a frozen turkey to benefit families, served by Tri-Valley Haven.
This year, Tri-Valley Haven expects to serve over 800 local families in-need with food for Thanksgiving and with gifts and food for the December Holidays. The Haven’s annual holiday programs foster independence and empowerment.
For more information about the Mony Nop Turkey Drop and Tri-Valley Haven, please call Mony @ 925-575-1602 or Christine @ 925-667-2707 or email at: [email protected]. To donate to Tri-Valley Haven’s Holiday Program on-line please go to: www.trivalleyhaven.org.