Get ready to come face-to-face with 250+ amazing authors at the 5th Anniversary Bay Area Book Festival, the most dynamic ever!

The Festival will fill downtown Berkeley with a literary extravaganza that offers pleasure to anyone who has ever loved a book.

Meet national book award winners, NY Times top 10 authors, international writers, YA and children’s book legends, and a diverse cross-section of the of what the literary world has to offer.

Keynote speakers include Anand Giridharadas (“Winners Take All”) in conversation with Robert Reich, moderated by Kat Taylor. In addition to a wide breadth of programming, explore tracks diving into immigration, modern slavery, motherhood, the environment, and prison reform.

The free outdoor fair features booksellers and independent authors, reading lounges, fine local eats, free books, and entertainment for all ages.

May 4-5, 2019, 10:00 am – 7:00 pm (both days)

About Bay Area Book Festival:

The Festival is a two-day event complete with literary sessions presenting top authors from this region, the nation, and the world, along with an outdoor fair with hundreds of literary exhibitors. We also offer events for kids and writing contests. We transform vibrant Downtown Berkeley into a literary utopia where readers of all ages and interests can find kindred spirits.