Tom Bailey Interview

If you were raised in the 80s, no doubt Brit synthpop Thompson Twins were the pivotal soundtrack of your life. Whether you had your first kiss to “If You Were Here”, experienced the feeling of love while listening to “Doctor, Doctor” or made up with your significant other over a fuss to “Hold Me Now”. Thompson Twins will always be a collective band and no matter which decade they reigned, they were ahead of their time. New Wave icon and multi-plantinum aritst Tom Bailey of The Thompson Twins is set to join with Thomas Dolby, Tommy Tutone, The Romantics, The Plimsouls, Bow Wow Wow, Modern English & Men Without Hats as part of Totally Tubular music fest happening on Sunday 6/30 at the Fox Theater in Oakland. I had the pleasure talking to him about touring, his cultural influences, his stance on AI in music, teenage Tom, and more!

