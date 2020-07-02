4th of July Events

Many events in our hometowns have been cancelled but there are many events that have gone virtual. Find your hometown here:
ALAMEDA:
4th of July Parade: canceled.
USS Hornet’s 4th of July Celebration: No event planned.
BERKELEY:
Fourth of July Festival & Fireworks at Berkeley Marina: cancelled.
DANVILLE:
2020 4th of July Virtual Parade fro the San Ramon Kiwanis
DUBLIN:
“Safe & Sane” Fireworks 2020. For sale at booths throughout town for use at single-family homes June 28-July 5.
EL CERRITO:
4th of July/worldOne Festival: cancelled.
FREMONT:
July 4th Porch Parade & Flyover. Residents can patriotically deck their porches, windows, homes & yards, and neighborhood maps will be available for walking, car or biking tours. Also planned: the return of California Beech Boys and Commemorative Air Force flyover.
HAYWARD:
Independence Day July 4 Celebration at Meek Estate: cancelled.
LIVERMORE:
Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration: cancelled.
4th of July Virtual Fireworks Show 2020: A streaming show set to music for the family to enjoy!MILPITAS:
July 4th “Red, White & Boom” Pool Party, Fireworks & Concert: canceled.
PLEASANTON:
Fireworks at Alameda County Fair: canceled, along with the fair’s planned run from June 19-July 12.
July 4th with Pleasanton Community Concert Band: cancelled at Lions Wayside Park.
SAN LEANDRO:
Independence Day Model Train Fun: cancelled.
SAN RAMON:
July 4th ‘Run San Ramon’ 5K, 10K & 1 Mile: Virtual For 2020. Register, choose a route near you, and post race times online.
4th of July Celebration Concert: cancelled.