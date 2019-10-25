4th Annual Mony Nop Turkey Drop
Thanksgiving dinner. Roasted turkey with pumpkins and sunflowers on wooden table
Join on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 10am – 1pm for the 4 th Annual Mony Nop Turkey Drop benefiting Tri-Valley Haven, in-front of Livermore’s City Hall Building, 1052 S. Livermore Avenue.
You can drop off a frozen turkey, gift cards, or cash, donations to assist a local family in need this holiday season. In years past, Tri-Valley Haven has run out of turkeys for local families in economic need. The idea of a “Turkey Drop” was formed to make sure that all families will eat at Thanksgiving.
Mony Nop of the Mony Nop Real Estate Team said, “Four years ago, I heard that Tri-Valley Haven ran out of turkeys for families in need at Thanksgiving. Growing up in famine in a 3rd world country myself, I know how it feels to go to bed hungry. I wanted to help so our team created, the Mony Nop Turkey Drop. This event is a fun and simple way for members of our community to give back to those that are less fortunate during the holidays.
With the support of our great communities, we hope that no one will go
to bed hungry during the holidays.” Tri-Valley Haven, in partnership with the Mony Nop Real Estate Team, will provide food and a turkey to over 1500 local individuals & families in-need this Thanksgiving season.
To make a donation or to learn more about the Mony Nop Turkey Drop, please go to www.trivalleyhaven.org or call Christine at 925-667-2707, or email at Christine@trivalleyhaven.org .
November 24 @ 10:00 am – 1:00 pm
Livermore City Hall
1052 S. Livermore Avenue
Livermore, CA