45th Annual Campana Jazz Festival Reunion Party
Saturday, February 8, 2020
7:00 PM – 11:00 PM
Garré Vineyard & Winery
7986 Tesla Road
Livermore, CA
James Campana was Amador Valley High Schools band leader from 1959 to 1979 and made such an impact on so many students lives. His dedication to students continues through the Campana Family Foundation giving annual Scholarships to Amador High School Band students.
Join us for an evening of reminiscing, food and wine, and music while supporting future musicians Education. If you can’t attend, please consider a donation.
No Host Cocktails begin at 7:00pm
An Italian Buffet to begin at 8:00pm
Mission Gold Jazz Band will perform and encourages any former Band Musicians to bring your instrument & Jam with the band!
For tickets click here