45th Annual Campana Jazz Festival Reunion Party

Saturday, February 8, 2020

7:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Garré Vineyard & Winery

7986 Tesla Road

Livermore, CA

James Campana was Amador Valley High Schools band leader from 1959 to 1979 and made such an impact on so many students lives. His dedication to students continues through the Campana Family Foundation giving annual Scholarships to Amador High School Band students.

Join us for an evening of reminiscing, food and wine, and music while supporting future musicians Education. If you can’t attend, please consider a donation.

No Host Cocktails begin at 7:00pm

An Italian Buffet to begin at 8:00pm

Mission Gold Jazz Band will perform and encourages any former Band Musicians to bring your instrument & Jam with the band!

For tickets click here

