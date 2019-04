The Blackhawk Food, Wine, and Film Festival will take place on Thursday, April 25, 5:30 pm – 8:30 pm at the Blackhawk Museum. The event will have a dozen local restaurants, a dozen wineries/breweries, numerous auction items, and a magician.

Proceeds go towards the Danville/Sycamore Valley’s Health and Wellness project to help our local community from kids to seniors. Invitations are available with a $50 donation at our website.