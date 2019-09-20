28th Swing for Shelter Golf Tournament & Gala Dinner

SHELTER, Inc. is pleased to announce the 28th Annual Swing for SHELTER, October 14, 2019, our premiere event to raise funds and friends to help combat homelessness. For more than 26 years, generous volunteers have been staging this all-day event, raising over $2.2M to support SHELTER, Inc.’s mission to end homelessness in our community, one family or individual at a time. We help people like:
- The parents who sat in a hospital emergency waiting room at night just to get their kids out of the cold, and
- The single mom who used her accident settlement to purchase a used car so that she and her 2-year-old son had a place to sleep at night.
The Swing for SHELTER day begins with a golf tournament on the picturesque course of Round Hill Country Club in Alamo.
Registration opens at 9:00 am with putting contests, and a shotgun is at 11:00 am. Played in a shamble format, there will be plenty of games along the way to accentuate a fun day on the greens. Once inside, guests can partake in a wine and olive oil tasting and no-host bar while they bid on select items in a silent auction format.
Dinner begins at 6:00 pm with MC and auctioneer, famed sportscaster Joe Starkey, entertaining guests while he parts them from their philanthropic dollars. Both the silent and live auctions will feature a menu of items to sate your gastronomic adventures or thrill your senses. You could even win a trip to participate in the Lexus Champions for Charity Golf Tournament on the legendary Pebble Beach Golf Course.
Tickets and sponsorships are available now at our website.
Come out and support these hard-working volunteers raise money to combat one of the greatest crisis of our time – homelessness!
Since 1986, SHELTER, Inc. has provided critical housing assistance and case management to help families and individuals facing eviction, living on the streets or struggling to obtain affordable rental housing. On average, 2,500 children, women and men participate in SHELTER, Inc. programs in Contra Costa County annually.