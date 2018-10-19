The GFWC Dublin/San Ramon Women’s Club
Cordially invites you to our
24th Annual Benefit Luncheon and Fashion Show
Please join us for an afternoon of food, fun, friends
and fashion to help support this year’s beneficiary:
New Day For Children
Along with the many community service projects
of the GFWC Dublin/San Ramon Women’s club.
Sunday, November 11, 2018, 11:30 am to 2:15 pm
San Ramon Marriott Hotel at Bishop Ranch
2600 Bishop Drive, San Ramon
11:30 Social
12:30 Luncheon Seating
12:45 Welcome, followed by lunch
2:15 Fashion Event
Reservations $65.00 per person (parking included)
Please RSVP by October 12, 2018 (we have limited seating)
Reservations guaranteed upon receipt of payment.